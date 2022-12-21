Homesports news

Viacom18 to broadcast Olympic Games Paris 2024 across India and the subcontinent

Viacom18 to broadcast Olympic Games Paris 2024 across India and the subcontinent

2 Min(s) Read

By News18.com  Dec 21, 2022 7:18:30 PM IST (Published)

The IOC works with media companies around the world to ensure that as many people as possible are able to experience the magic of the Olympic Games.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

IST6 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

2024 Paris OlympicsViacom18

Next Article

Who is Najam Sethi, the journalist likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB chief?