Viacom18 on Friday launched a new dedicated sports broadcasting channel, Sports18. The channel will broadcast the world’s most premium sports properties including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP & BWF events.

Apart from premier picks from the world of football, basketball, tennis, cricket and badminton, the channel will provide fans access to top programming covering international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

“Sports18 will strive to be India’s most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading Viacom18’s premium video-on-demand platform Voot (iOS & Android) and JioTV (iOS & Android).

Post the launch, prominent sports personalities including former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and ace badminton player PV Sindhu expressed their excitement and called it the ‘new home of sporting heros’.

Sports18 will be available on leading DTH service providers across the country effective from April 15 6:00 pm onwards. Sports fans can further engage on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for schedules, news, updates, scores, and videos.

