Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh retires; cricket fraternity lauds his contribution to the game

India's cricket fraternity raised a toast to veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh as he called time on his career on Friday, with bigwigs such as Sachin Tendulkar describing his journey a fulfilling one. Harbhajan, who last played for India in March 2016 in a T20 against UAE, had been contemplating retirement on a highly successful international career for quite some time now.

During his 23-year stint in international cricket, he won two World Cups -- the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011. He took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is. Recalling the innumerable memorable moments he shared with Harbhajan, batting icon Tendulkar wished the 41-year-old good luck for his "doosra phase." "What a wonderful & fulfilling career, Bhajji! I first met you at India nets in '95 - over the years, we've been part of wonderful memories.

"You have been a great team man, playing with all your heart. Both on the field and off it - it is always fun to have you as part of any team. I cannot forget all those moments of laughter," Tendulkar wrote. "You have done your best for India in your long career, we are all very proud of you. Wishing you happiness and success in the 'doosra' phase of your career," he added.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted "Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you. Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh,".

NCA chief and former India batsman VVS Laxman also extended his he good wishes. "Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!"

Former Indian pacer, S Sreesanth, who was in tears after Harbhajan had allegedly slapped him on-field during an IPL match in 2008, labelled the spinner as the best in the world. "@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it's a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa .will always cherish the lovely hugs (lucky for me) before my spells) lots of love and respect."