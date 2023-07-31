Venkatesh Prasad points out flaws in Indian form; says celebrating mediocrity has become a norm

India will be hoping the experiment of trying out Sanju Samson and Surykumar Yadav in the middle-order works when they take on the West Indies in the ODI series decider on Tuesday.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad pointed out India's form is one of the major concerns ahead of the ODI World Cup. After India's below-par performance in the second ODI against West Indies there has been a lot of chatter about the team's capabilities to win ICC tournaments.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the batting order failed to produce enough runs on the board as the team bundled at 181. Prasad expressed his opinions on social media and criticised the way mediocracy is being celebrated with respect to cricketing talents.

“Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite some time now. Lost the ODI series against Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups. Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be," Prasad tweeted.

“Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time," he added.

India will be hoping the experiment of trying out Sanju Samson and Surykumar Yadav in the middle-order works when they take on the West Indies in the ODI series decider on Tuesday. India, who have not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006, faces a rare series defeat after their move to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired in the second game in Barbados.

As head coach Rahul Dravid pointed out after the six-wicket loss on Saturday, India is looking at the bigger picture ahead of next month's Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup will have another game to see the kind of impact the younger players can make in a must-win match.

"We will always look at the bigger picture. At this stage in the cycle, the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up we have to look at the bigger picture because of some of the injuries we have. We can't get worried about every single game, every single series, if we do that it will be a mistake," Dravid asserted on Saturday.