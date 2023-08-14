Venkatesh Prasad criticises T20I skipper Hardik Pandya for India's loss; says Pandya looked 'clueless'

Prasad was also critical of T20I skipper Hardik Pandya, saying he looked "clueless". Prasad also said that the Indian side is currently a "very, very ordinary limited overs side" that is "living in illusion".
Prasad, who has been quite vocal in recent times, was least impressed with the result. Taking to a fan on Twitter, Prasad wrote, "India has been a very, very ordinary limited-overs side for some time now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC a few months back. We also lost to Bangladesh in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements."
India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl.It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023
They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much https://t.co/jJhUgsd5KA— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023
Not just 50 overs, West Indies had failed to qualify for the T20 World cup last Oct- Nov as well.It pains to see India perform poorly and brush it under the carpet, under the garb of process. That hunger, fire is missing and we live in an illusion. https://t.co/8GDNDfW9dg— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023
India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements #IndvWI— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023
