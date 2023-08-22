Valencia CF and PUMA transform the city’s bus shelters into replicas of Mestalla to promote the new kits

Residents of the city of Valencia were surprised by the launch of the new Valencia CF home and away kits for the 2023-24 Laliga Ea Sports season. The club collaborated with the city officials and with PUMA to transform a number of bus stops and to make them Mestalla-themed.

The walls and roofs of the selected bus shelters were decorated to make these bus stops look and feel like the stands of Mestalla, complete with seats like the ones in the stadium’s stands. The 2023-24 Valencia CF kits were also displayed at these bus stops, with lights even highlighting the new designs at nighttime.

The initiative came about thanks to PUMA’s close collaboration with the club. As the kit manufacturer explained, “Each season’s launch of the new Valencia CF kits is planned with several objectives in mind: to present the new kits to Valencia CF fans in an original, different and eye-catching way, connecting sentimentally and emotionally; to maximise the visibility of these kits with actions that have great repercussion and impact at a local level, trying to integrate the fans in some way into that experience so that they become part of it; and to get involved with the club, the city, its people and its traditions and customs. We believe that the sum of all these points helps to improve the perception of the new kits and increase the willingness to acquire them.”

The fans of the club were definitely made to feel involved, while men’s team player Thierry Rendall and women’s team player Marta Carro also visited one of the Valencia CF-themed bus shelters to enjoy the unique experience.

Discussing the initiative, Thierry Rendall said, “I think it’s a very good idea, as the fans can feel like they’re at Mestalla, even inside the dressing room as if they were players.”

Also read: Spanish football head Rubiales apologises after kissing one of the players

Bringing Valencia CF out of the stadium with this marketing campaign and into moments in our fans’ daily lives, such as waiting for the bus or taking a walk through the city center and finding a representation of Mestalla, is something that reinforces our emotional connection with the fans. It’s a shot of identification.

The club added, “The same reaction that we saw in Thierry Rendall and Marta Carro when they saw the themed bus stops is what we’ve noticed in our fans and also in the tourists who visit Valencia at this time of year. They can enjoy an exciting and different experience while discovering all the secrets of our jerseys, which are on display at the bus stops. The action has been very well received in the media, giving great exposure to the club and PUMA, as well as among our fans.”