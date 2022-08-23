Usain Bolt to trademark his ‘To Di World’ victory pose in US

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Olympic star sprinter Usain Bolt is looking to sell clothing and fashion accessories with a logo that of his famous victory pose.

Star sprinter Usain Bolt has filed an application to trademark the logo showing his signature victory pose. Usain Bolt intends to use the logo in connection with jewellery, purses, sunglasses, shoes and sporting goods, Bloomberg reported. The filing made on August 17 with the US Patent and Trademark Office also includes restaurants and sports bars with services like VIP areas, catering and loyalty programs.

“The list is relatively extensive,” said Josh Gerben, a Washington-based trademark lawyer who tracks filings by athletes in the report. He added that Bolt can licence the logo or make the products himself.

In the filing, the logo is described as, “The silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm, bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward,” Business Standard reported.

Usain Bolt had previously applied for trademarks for a similar logo about 12 years ago. However, the rights lapsed after going unused early in his career.

Bolt’s signature pose dubbed the “To Di World” became internationally known during the 2008 Olympics as the world’s fastest man dominated the track events. Over the years, Bolt made the pose his signature and he would strike it every time he set world records and won gold medals. The pose sees him leaning back and gesturing to the sky.

Bolt is a prolific endorsement figure and throughout his career, he has worked with brands such as Puma SE sportswear, Hublot SA watches, PepsiCo Inc.’s Gatorade drinks and more. Bolt also has ownership stakes in businesses such as Champion Shave razors, Enertor insoles and esports organization Wylde.