Sports US OPEN '20: Kim Clijsters' return, Serena, other things to know Updated : August 31, 2020 09:50 AM IST There will be line judges only on the two largest courts. Everywhere else, a chair umpire will be assisted by electronic line-calling — removing the human element in the name of social distancing. Total prize money decreased, including a cut from $3.85 million to $3 million each to the singles champions.