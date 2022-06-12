U.S. judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo sexual-crime lawsuit in Las Vegas

A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a U.S. court to force international fotball star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after she claimed he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

A judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court late Friday to punish the woman's attorney for bad-faith conduct and the use of stolen confidential documents.

Attorneys for both sides didn't immediately respond Saturday to messages.

Ronaldo's legal team doesn't dispute the two had sex but maintains it was consensual and the confidentiality agreement prevents both sides from talking about it.