Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian cricketer to play in Big Bash League; shines with a cameo against Sydney Thunder

Former Indian U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand, played a stunning cameo (29 runs of 22 balls) as his side Melbourne Renegades lost a nail-biting thriller against Sydney Thunder in today’s Big Bash League match held at MCG.

Renegades, who won the toss, lost quick wickets at the top while chasing the target set forward by the opposition. But the former Mumbai Indians and Delhi batter Unmukt Chand joined captain Aaron Finch and steadied the innings. Chand’s innings included two sixes and a four marking his arrival to cricket fans across Australia. But his side failed to cross the winning mark losing by just one run.

Unmukt Chand gets his first BBL six 🙌 at the MCG, no less! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/YeECELEG4n — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper became the first Indian cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash T20 League as he made his debut for Melbourne Renegades. The 28-year-old Chand, a right-handed batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.

"The new colours suit you, @UnmuktChand9," Renegades tweeted. Chand, under whose leadership India had won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August last year, making him eligible to play leagues overseas. After the Under-19 World Cup success, Chand led the India A team as well but never really graduated to the senior level.

