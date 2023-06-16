Union Sports Ministry declares 66% hike in upper limit of boarding and lodging for athletes and team officials

The revision has been made as a part of the Ministry’s Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs). The original ceiling of USD 150 per day was fixed way back in November 2015.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS) has increased the upper ceiling amount of boarding and lodging for Indian athletes and team officials participating in international competitions by 66 percent to USD 250 per day. The revision has been made as a part of the Ministry’s Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs). The original ceiling of USD 150 per day was fixed way back in November 2015.

Accordingly, the NSFs had brought the issue up with the Union Ministry that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) fixed higher rates for boarding and lodging as compared to the daily sums that the players and officials received from the government. The government has affirmed that the NSFs will be able to make better accommodation arrangements in different international competitions now.

Moreover, the LOCs in different tournaments are ringing in some important changes as well. They are now gradually beginning to offer a holistic, complete hospitality package to the participating teams as compared to just the boarding and lodging facilities that were given earlier. The package comprises entry fees and local transportation in addition to boarding and lodging as well.