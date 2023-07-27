Union Sports Ministry allows Indian men's and women's football teams to participate in Asian Games 2023

The Sports Ministry had earlier refused to grant clearance to the Indian football teams to take part in the quadrennial competition as they are not ranked amongst the top eight teams in Asia at present.

The Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has permitted the Indian men’s and women’s football teams to participate in the Asian Games 2023 which will be held in Hangzhou in China.

“It’s indeed an important day for Indian Football and a testament to our resolution to develop the sport in India. We thank the Government of India and the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs for their support and for providing special compensation to Indian Football for the 19th Asian Games,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey stated.

Chaubey added that Indian football has been on an unprecedented rise lately and that this impetus will boost the morale of players in the upcoming competitions.

“It’s a great day for Indian football and an enormously encouraging decision by the honourable Sports Minister Anurag Thakur ji and our government! Big thanks to all of them for allowing us the opportunity to challenge the best teams in the Asian Games. I will also like to give a big thanks to our President, Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, and all the others for this,” Indian men’s team head coach Igor Stimac tweeted.

The Sports Ministry had earlier refused to grant clearance to the Indian football teams to take part in the quadrennial competition as they are not ranked amongst the top eight teams in Asia at present. However, Stimac and other stakeholders of the game in India demanded exemption from this regulation citing the promising form of the men’s team recently coupled with the fact that similar reliefs have been provided to other sports.

The Blue Tigers have won two multi-nation tournaments recently, i.e. the Intercontinental Cup in June in Odisha as well as the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in Bengaluru earlier this month.