Uncertainty looming over Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy after West Indies tour: Report

“These are baseless stuff that Rohit will be removed from captaincy. Yes, whether he will last the whole two-year WTC cycle is a big question as he would be nearly 38 when the third edition ends in 2025. As of now, I believe that Shiv Sunder Das and his colleagues will have to take a call after the two Tests and looking at his batting form,” a BCCI source in the know of developments mentioned.
Rohit Sharma is likely to sit with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to deliberate upon his future as the Test captain following the team’s tour of West Indies next month.
There is no sudden threat to his leadership in the longest format of the game. However, India’s next Test assignment after the Caribbean series will be in South Africa in December this year. Accordingly, the think-tank will have a discussion with Rohit regarding his plans for red-ball cricket in the coming couple of years considering that he will be 38 by the time of the next WTC final.
The Mumbai Indians’ (MI) skipper’s batting performance will be under the scanner during the series against West Indies. Apparently, the selectors might take some ‘tough calls’ if Rohit fails to get any big scores under his belt in those two games.
“These are baseless stuff that Rohit will be removed from captaincy. Yes, whether he will last the whole two-year WTC cycle is a big question as he would be nearly 38 when the third edition ends in 2025. As of now, I believe that Shiv Sunder Das and his colleagues will have to take a call after the two Tests and looking at his batting form,” a BCCI source in the know of developments was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).
The source added, “After West Indies, we have no Tests till December-end when the team travels to South Africa. So there is enough time for selectors to deliberate and take a decision. By then the fifth selector (new chairman) will also join the panel and a decision can be taken.”
The aforementioned report mentioned that Rohit was not keen to take up Test captaincy after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role back in December 2021.
However, ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and board secretary Jay Shah convinced Rohit to assume the responsibility after KL Rahul failed to impress as a leader in the rest of that series against South Africa.
The Mumbai batsman has averaged 35.55 in the seven Tests that he has led India in and it is possible that the selectors might look to introduce some fresh faces heading into the upcoming WTC cycle.
