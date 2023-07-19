Sharath Kamal recently turned 41 and he is showing no signs of fading away. He is representing Chennai Lions in the ongoing season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league. And gearing up for an Asian Games medal. The TT legend spoke at length with CNBCTV18.com. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Achanta Sharath Kamal is a name synonymous with Indian table tennis. A Khel Ratna awardee, Sharath Kamal has won seven Commonwealth Games gold, three silvers and three bronze. The paddler also has two Asian Games bronze medals so far. He is the first-ever Indian table tennis player to become a 10-time winner at the Senior National Championships.

Even after winning almost everything there is to win, the Chennai paddler refuses to part ways with his bat. Sharath Kamal recently turned 41 and is showing no signs of fading away as he is representing Chennai Lions in the ongoing season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league. That is not all, Sharath Kamal will then head to Hangzhou, China to participate in the 2023 Asian Games where he will be eyeing the elusive Asiad gold medal.

Before the fourth edition of the UTT got underway, Sharath Kamal spoke at length with CNBCTV18.com, where he reflected on his career, gave insights on his preparations for the Asian Games and spoke about the importance of a league like UTT for the growth of table tennis in India.

Excerpts of the interview are below:

You have had such a long career. You are still playing sports at the highest level. Could you reflect on your journey.

Sharath Kamal: It has been quite a long and successful journey. I am really happy about it. Fortunate and grateful that I have had such a long spanning career.

It all started off as a young kid. I was four years old. My father and uncle took me to a club and started coaching me. They helped me grow into the person I am today. Since then I have gone from strength to strength. There have been times when I have been through bad patches. But I still continue to come back and do well for the country.

My persistence has helped me.

How has the table tennis scenario changed in India since the time when you started playing as a teenager?

Sharath Kamal: Lots of things have changed. In 2004 I went to Europe in search of training and infrastructure. A system where I could play matches with good players and constantly practise with them on a regular basis.

That is exactly what is happening with the UTT now in India. India is growing as a strong sporting nation. I am really happy to see that. The kind of support that we get from the government and the private organisation, from NGOs. We are in a very good phase where the sport is taken up professionally.

What keeps you motivated to keep playing?

Sharath Kamal: Representing India is not the motivation, winning medals for India is the motivation. I have been fortunate enough to have had this opportunity. I am at that place where I can train and get the support for myself. I am able to perform at the highest levels. It is me who is getting the results but there is a lot of teamwork that is involved behind the scenes. My fitness coach, my mental coach and my table tennis coach.

My younger brother is my coach now. My father said to me, 'I am retiring, I don't know when you will retire. It is your younger brother who needs to take care of you now.' All the support that I get from my family. The kind of sacrifices that my wife and my kids make...

How does a league like the UTT help in the growth of the sport in India?

Sharath Kamal: The kind of promotion that the sport gets. The presentation of table tennis is at the highest level with UTT. Somebody who comes to watch a match of table tennis during a UTT season finds the sport cool. It is like an event, like a show! That is something that helps to bring the people in.

As players we have a platform where we are able to train with the best in the world. We are able to compete with them, dine with them, share our thoughts with them. All this helps us grow.

We are now very close to the Asian Games. How are your preparations for the Games and what we can expect from the Indian table tennis contingent this time around?

Sharath Kamal: We won two bronze medals the last time. It was for the first time in 60 years that we achieved that. We are hoping to better that performance.

The federation started the preparations from April. Week on week there is some activity or the other so that we are prepared for the Asian Games. There will be a training camp, a few international tournaments and UTT is also the part of the preparations.

We are pretty much sorted in terms of preparations. Ultimately, the ball is in the player's court. We just have to get out there are get those medals.

Any exciting young players to watch out for in this season of UTT and in the Asian Games?

Sharath Kamal: Yes very much so! There is Manav Thakkar. There is Manush Shah. There is Archana Kamath. They have been playing UTT for a while now. Now they will be in the leading role, leading their teams upfront. Apart from them, there is younger talent who will be on bench. They will have great learning experience.

How is it for you now to be a leader of the Indian contingent and be a mentor for the upcoming players?

Sharath Kamal: My identity is the sport. I need to make sure that the sport grows. The identity that I have for myself, that identity should be there for all the youngsters. That is the way the sport grows.

Finally, any message for the young girls and boys who dream of playing table tennis for India someday?

Sharath Kamal: We need to set our goals and aims very high. Only then will we be able to push ourselves to achieve our goals.