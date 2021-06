The European Football Championship is all set to start on June 12. The first match between Italy and Turkey will be played in Rome at 12.30 am. Here are all the details you need to know.

Match Schedule

The tournament will be kicked off with a match between Italy and Turkey, after midnight. The full schedule can be accessed through UEFA’s website. The group stage matches will continue from June 12 to 26, with three matches each day. Matches have been scheduled to be played at 6.30 pm, 9.30 pm and 12.30 am for each match day.

The round of 16 will continue from June 26 to 29 with the same timing schedules. The quarter-finals will happen on July 2 and 3. The semi-finals will be played on July 6 and 7 and the finals will culminate on July 11.

Where to watch

According to a Business Standard report, Indians can catch up with the second-largest football event on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4. The matches can also be caught online through the Sony LIV app.

Format of the tournament

There are 24 teams in the tournament that have been divided into six groups of four. The four teams in each group will play the other teams to gain points. The top two teams from each group along with the four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16.

From the round of 16, half the team will be eliminated and the others will move on to the quarter-finals. For these 8 teams, only 4 will go ahead to the semi-finals and finally, two teams will fight for the title of the best European football team.

Who to watch out for

Defending champions Portugal lead by Christiano Ronaldo will be one of the teams to look out for. FIFA World Cup champion France is currently the betting favourites to take the trophy with its squad filled with talents like Kylian Mbappé, N’Golo Kanté and more. Though Germany’s results have not been impressive in the past few years, the football behemoth can't be ignored.

England also is fancying its chances of finally bringing the trophy home after a great performance in the last World Cup. Italy and Turkey could be dark horses to watch out for while Hungary and Finland can give a few surprises.