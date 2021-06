The UEFA European Football Championship 2020 or the UEFA Euro 2020 will kick off from June 12. Google updated its doodle to mark the start of the second-largest football event in the world.

The quadrennial sporting championship, organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), showcases the cream of the continent battling it out for the title of the best national football team in Europe. The 24 teams will be playing across 11 cities in 11 different countries. The event was originally scheduled for June 12 to July 12, 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Europe-wide event will be played in front of limited crowds of a maximum of 16,000 fans, with rigorous health restrictions in place. The event will kick off with a match between Turkey and Italy in the largest sports facility in Rome, Stadio Olimpico.

The teams have been divided into six groups of four, the top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16. The groups are as follows:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Group F will be the one to watch out for, being the ‘group of death’ for this tournament. Portugal are the defending champions while France are the winners of the last FIFA World Cup. While Germany’s national team hasn’t seen recent success on the global stage, the team remains a formidable threat with four World Cup titles and three Euro titles under their belt. Underdogs Hungary are not expected to put up a fight against the three other football giants but may shock the world, having no pressure to perform. The Hungarians will also have the advantage of playing in front of supportive crowds as their first two matches will be held in Budapest.