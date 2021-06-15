  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports

UEFA 2020 day 4 highlights: Mighty Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden

Updated : June 15, 2021 12:45:15 IST

Poland’s inability to consistently pass the ball to star forward Robert Lewandowski is continuing to cost the side dearly.
Schick spotted opposing goalkeeper David Marshall way off his line before hitting a long, curling shot nearly 50 metres from the post that bounced into the goal.
The Spanish controlled the game with over 80 percent of possession and had 17 shots on the goal.
UEFA 2020 day 4 highlights: Mighty Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden
Published : June 15, 2021 12:45 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

ADAG stocks on a roll, outperform benchmarks; RPower rallies 400% in 1 year

ADAG stocks on a roll, outperform benchmarks; RPower rallies 400% in 1 year

Citi maintains 'buy' on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 1,000; here's why

Citi maintains 'buy' on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 1,000; here's why

COVID-19 positivity rate below 4% for 1st time in 89 days; daily death count slips under 3,000

COVID-19 positivity rate below 4% for 1st time in 89 days; daily death count slips under 3,000

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement