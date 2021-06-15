UEFA 2020 day 4 highlights: Mighty Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden

It was a blast from the past for Spain as they dominated their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden but failed to score goals as their match ended in a draw on Monday overnight. The new-look team under the legendary former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique impressed all with their skills but failed to convert flair into points.

The Spanish controlled the game with over 80 percent of possession and had 17 shots on the goal, but were unable to get the ball past a solid Robin Olsen as their forwards misfired. This was especially true in the first half of the game when the team in red created a flurry of chances yet failed to convert them into goals.

The new-looking Spanish side, which surprisingly had not a single Real Madrid player in the starting team seems to inherit not only their predecessor’s ball domination skills but also their curse of not necessarily converting possession dominance into dominance on the scorecard.

Clinical Czech’s break Scottish hearts at Glasgow

In a match that would be remembered for a long time thanks to a phenomenon goal from the halfway mark by Czech playmaker Patrik Schick, the clinical central European side not only overcome conditions and a partisan Scottish crowd but also an opposition side full of heart in their 2-0 victory against Scotland.

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Scotland and Czech Republic, at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. (Image: AP)

Schick scored both goals on Monday but it was his second goal that will be talked about for years. Amid a wave of Scottish attacks to negate the Czech lead, The Bayer Leverkusen forward spotted opposing goalkeeper David Marshall way off his line before hitting a long, curling shot nearly 50 metres from the post that bounced into the goal.

Skriniar emerges as the hero as Slovakia beats Poland 2-1

Poland's Robert Lewandowski, centre, walks as Slovakia players celebrate their victory at Gazprom arena stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Image: AP)

Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar stopped Robert Lewandowski from scoring at one end, and then showed the world player of the year just how to do it on the other. The match also highlighted Poland’s inability to consistently pass the ball to star forward Robert Lewandowski is continuing to cost the side dearly.