Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to break the Monday blues with a fun take on 'Dance pe chance' challenge. In the reel, the couple enters into a gym setup and starts shaking a leg on the Punjabi song Vekh Duniya Ae Machdi by Shubh. However, in a few seconds, Kohli loses his posture and falls down, and bursts into hilarious laughter.

In the Instagram caption, Anushka wrote, “Dance pe chance,” where she referred to her very own popular song from her debut movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi wherein she danced with Shah Rukh Khan in a dance competition sequence. Virat, however, crashed out of the dance challenge as he seemed to get a cramp in his leg leaving Anushka in splits.

Watch the video here:

As the video surfaced on social media, fans started reacting the same way Sharma did, as the clip turned into a funny video due to Kohli.

Take a look at social media reactions:

Fans left some adorable comments saying, "Remember when Anushka Sharma said, 'I'm married to my best friend This is what she meant", "Cutest couple to exist", "Omggg... I hope #Kohli is fit for the next match of #RCB", "Couple goals!" etc.