The couple walks into a gym setup and starts shaking a leg on the Punjabi song Vekh Duniya Ae Machdi by Shubh. However, in a few seconds, Kohli loses his posture and falls down, and bursts into hilarious laughter.
When you marry your best friend. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, cutest as always 🤍🥹pic.twitter.com/Nbd6IPJerB— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 24, 2023
Anushka Sharma is truly an invincible woman bec no other way am I seeing Kohli vibe on instagram reels outside of promotions😸❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥pic.twitter.com/p44v6uM3W5— Alaska is no more (@Aaftabisgone) April 24, 2023
Video of the day 🎯Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma dancing for a Punjabi song. pic.twitter.com/P6Kqy1FoUu— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2023
Omggg...I hope #Kohli is fit for the next match of #RCB 😂#AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Virushka #TATAIPL #RCBvsRR #earthquake #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/CV0G8nImqw— Diganta Hazarika (@Diganta701) April 24, 2023
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Cutest couple to exist😭❤ pic.twitter.com/UNF6f6wpfk— divz (@koliesque) April 24, 2023
Remember when Anushka Sharma said "I'm married to my best friend" ?This is what she meant ❤️pic.twitter.com/TcJvwGkow7— Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) April 24, 2023