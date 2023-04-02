Twitter Reactions: Hyderabad falter miserably against Rajasthan at home despite having biggest purse at the auction

Twitterati sharply criticised Sunrisers Hyderabad for their uninspiring performance in the 72-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday but some users were sympathetic towards the team as they are missing their key South African players including captain Aiden Markram currently.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) succumbed to a 72-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led side was reduced to 131/8 whilst chasing a mammoth target of 204 set by the visiting team.

Harry Brook (13) and Mayank Agarwal (27), acquired for Rs 13.25 crore and Rs 8.25 crore by SRH respectively, couldn’t get going and the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were dismissed for a duck by Trent Boult in the very first over of the innings. Twitterati lashed out at Hyderabad for delivering a disappointing performance despite having headed to the auction in December with the biggest purse compared to all other franchises.

Here are some of the most viral reactions to the game on the social networking website.

Earlier, the trio of Jos Buttler (54), Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) and Sanju Samson (55) scored a half-century each to help RR mount a challenging total in front of the home team.

Buttler had finished as the highest run-scorer in the league last year, notching 863 runs including four centuries en route to the team’s run to the finals. They picked up from where they had left in the previous campaign and this form suggests positive things are around the corner for the Royals this year.

"We did not bowl pretty well, first match of the season and a lot to improve. South Africans are coming back and we definitely will be a much better batting side, we have to move forward from this game. It was a pretty good track, we can prepare what we want but we are not worried about that," SRH captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflected on his team's performance in the aftermath of the game.

SRH will next face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Sports City on April 7 in Uttar Pradesh whereas RR will fly to Guwahati to square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 5.