Twitterati celebrated Ajinkya Rahane as the 34-year-old struck a magnificent 71 off 29 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Ajinkya Rahane produced a blistering knock of 71 runs in 29 deliveries as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 50 runs at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The 34-year-old smashed six boundaries and five sixes as he tore apart the KKR bowling unit in his own trademark style and class to help CSK get to 235/4 in the first innings of the high-profile clash.

Rahane, acquired at his base price of Rs 50 lakh in the auction, has sparked one of the most telling turnarounds in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier Legaue (IPL). He came into the XI as the English duo of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali missed the game versus the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this month.

The former India vice-captain made an instant impact by hitting 61 off 27 deliveries and has since followed it up with some delightful cameos against the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well. However, post the game, Rahane asserted that his best is yet to come in this tournament.

“I have enjoyed all my knocks so far, I still feel the best is yet to come. It is a great learning, I have played under Mahi bhai for India for many years, and now even at CSK it has been a great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will more often than not perform,” Rahane mentioned.

“We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats. We give him the freedom, give him the best position. In a team environment, someone has to sacrifice his slot to allow the others to get more comfortable, and allow the team to succeed,” Dhoni spoke about Rahane and the role that the team has given to him.