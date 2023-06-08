Travis Head's rollercoaster ride from horrific car accident to WTC final century

Travis Head used to train in hot summers and the concussion that he suffered due to the car accident caused him severe headaches. He carried the scars of the eight stitches that were applied on him for a very long time. However, that didn’t stop him from debuting in List A for South Australia soon afterward and thus progress in his journey of representing Australia in the international circuit.

Travis Head stunned spectators across the world with a swashbuckling 145* knock on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval against India. The southpaw, who has arguably remained in the shadows of his more illustrious teammates so far, has been in an impeccable run of form in the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

The 29-year-old has aggregated 1354 runs in 18 Tests in the WTC in the last two years. He averages 58.86 at a terrific strike rate of 81.91 with six half-centuries and four tons en route Australia’s way to the summit clash. He has even outscored Steven Smith so far.

In fact, the Pat Cummins-led side dealt with criticism from all quarters for dropping Head in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. Head’s rather unimpressive outings in Australia’s tours of Sri Lanka and Pakistan last year perhaps made the team management doubt his capabilities in the subcontinent.

However, he made a laudable comeback after being roped into the playing XI from the second game onwards. He scored 235 runs in three games at an average of 47 with the highest score of 90. Head even drew praise for performing well at the top of the order in David Warner’s absence in the last couple of Tests.

Travis Head and Steven Smith are in the middle of a magnificent 251* run partnership currently

Head’s excellent strike rate of 81.91 reflected in the fantastic approach that he undertook in taking on the Indian bowlers at The Oval on Wednesday. He took merely 156 deliveries for his 146 runs in a knock that comprised 22 boundaries and a solitary six. Such intent will hold him in good stead in the upcoming Ashes as well, which will allow Australia go toe to toe against a rejuvenated English unit under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

Near-death experience

Head’s career has taken an interesting trajectory over the years. Back in 2013, he had survived a horrific car accident at Melbourne Street late in the night, which left him unconscious. Head was concussed and that made his recovery even more difficult later on. He debuted at 24 against Pakistan in October 2018 but the batsman’s pursuit of getting his Baggy Green cap became tougher due to the aforementioned accident.

Head used to train in hot summers and the concussion caused him severe headaches. He carried the scars of the eight stitches that were applied on him for a very long time but that didn’t stop him from debuting in List A for South Australia soon afterward and thus progress on his journey of representing Australia in the international circuit.

Seeds of leadership were sown at a very early age in him, having been the youngest ever skipper of South Australia as well as his Big Bash League (BBL) outfit Adelaide Strikers. Head was even the vice-captain of the Australian side for a brief while when Tim Paine led the team before Pat Cummins. Having been overshadowed by his more fancied teammates like Smith and Marnus Labuschagne so far, Head finally seems to be breaking out of shackles to create his own identity in this all-star Australian team.