Travis Head's rollercoaster ride from horrific car accident to WTC final century

Travis Head used to train in hot summers and the concussion that he suffered due to the car accident caused him severe headaches. He carried the scars of the eight stitches that were applied on him for a very long time but that didn’t stop him from debuting in List A for South Australia soon afterward and thus progress on his journey of representing Australia in the international circuit.

Travis Head stunned spectators across the world with a swashbuckling 145* knock on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval against India. The southpaw, who has arguably remained in the shadows of his more illustrious teammates so far, has been in an impeccable run of form in the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

The 29-year-old has aggregated 1354 runs in 18 Tests in the WTC in the last two years. He averages 58.86 at a terrific strike rate of 81.91 with six half-centuries and four tons en route Australia’s way to the summit clash. He has even outscored Steven Smith so far.

In fact, the Pat Cummins-led side dealt with criticism from all quarters for dropping Head in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. Head’s rather unimpressive outings in Australia’s tours of Sri Lanka and Pakistan last year perhaps made the team management doubt his capabilities in the subcontinent.