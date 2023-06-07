The two batsmen adopted contrasting sets of approach in their innings but ensured that they ground down the Indian bowlers.Head, as always, was attacking in his intent, while Smith played a slow but largely a risk-free knock.

A counter-attacking hundred by Travis Head and a gritty half-century by Steve Smith helped Australia dominate the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval on Wednesday.

Head remained unbeaten on 146 and Smith was not out on 95 at the close of play as the two batters put up a 251-run partnership.

In the morning, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sharma's call looked justifiable as the tinge of green on the pitch and grey skies gave an impression that fast bowlers could capitalize in the conditions.

India made early inroads as fast bowler Mohammed Siraj dismissed opener Usman Khawaja on duck in just the fourth over of the day. Khawaja edged a length delivery behind the wickets to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

The early wicket did not deter Khawaja's opening partner David Warner as he took an aggressive approach. Warner looked set for a fifty when just before the lunch interval Shradul Thakur struck getting the wicket of Warner. Warner attempted to guide a back of the length delivery around leg stump to fine-leg only to get his glove brush the ball and Bharat completing his second catch of the day. Warner walked back seven short of his fifty.

India had their tails up soon after the Lunch break as a delivery by Mohammed Shami uprooted Marnus Labuschagne's off-stump. The World No.1 batter in Test cricket departed on a personal score of 26.

At 76/3, India had a chance to make life tough for Australia. But that was not to be as Labuschagne's wicket was the last bit of success that India tasted in the day.

With Labuschagne back in the pavilion, it brought Steve Smith and Travis Head together in the middle.

As the day day progressed the sun started to shine brightly over the Oval and the pitch became a batting paradise. The two batsmen adopted contrasting sets of approach in their innings but ensured that they ground down the Indian bowlers.

Head, as always, was attacking in his intent, while Smith played a slow but largely a risk-free knock.

Smith reached his fifty in the 62nd over of the day. The former Australian captain reached his half-century in 144 deliveries. Two overs later, Head created a bit of a history as he became the first batsman to hit a hundred in an ICC WTC Final. Head reached the three-figure mark in only 106 deliveries. It was Head's first Test hundred outside Australia and also the first century against India.

As the day stretched, the Indian bowlers wore a defeated look as they failed to break the partnership between Smith and Head. The two Aussie batters remained defiant and Smith with a drive through extra-cover against Shami got a four on the last ball of the day.

Smith and Head walked back after putting together a partnership of 251 runs much to the cheer of their teammates. India's slow overrate meant that only 85 overs could be bowled in the day despite the play getting stretched by an extra 30 minutes in an attempt to complete the full quota of 90 overs.