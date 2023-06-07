CNBC TV18
Travis Head's counter attacking 146 and Steve Smith's gritty 95 take Australia to 327/3 at Stumps on Day 1

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  Jun 7, 2023 11:22:24 PM IST (Published)

The two batsmen adopted contrasting sets of approach in their innings but ensured that they ground down the Indian bowlers.Head, as always, was attacking in his intent, while Smith played a slow but largely a risk-free knock.

A counter-attacking hundred by Travis Head and a gritty half-century by Steve Smith helped Australia dominate the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval on Wednesday.

Head remained unbeaten on 146 and Smith was not out on 95 at the close of play as the two batters put up a 251-run partnership.
In the morning, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sharma's call looked justifiable as the tinge of green on the pitch and grey skies gave an impression that fast bowlers could capitalize in the conditions.
X