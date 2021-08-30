Toyota to resume self-driving vehicles at Paralympic Games village

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor today said it would resume operations of its self-driving e-Palette pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village with more safety staff and greater operator control to ensure they did not hit any more people.

The operations of e-Palettes were stalled last week after one of the vehicles collided with and injured a visually impaired athlete at junction.

Following the incident, the company’s Chief Executive Akio Toyoda had released a video apologizing.

Toyota said the accident showed the difficulty for the self-driving vehicle to operate in the special circumstances of the village.

During the Paralympics, there are people who are visually impaired or have other disabilities, so self-driving vehicles are not fit for the event, the company said.

According to a Reuters report, the vehicle had stopped at a T junction and was about to turn under manual control of the operator, who was using the vehicle's joystick control, when the vehicle hit the athlete going at around 1 or 2 kilometres an hour, Toyota said.

Paralympic officials said that the athlete, who remained conscious, was taken to the athlete village medical centre for treatment and was able to walk back to their residence.

Earlier on August 19, Toyota Motor said it will slash global production for September by 40 percent from its previous plan.

It was the last major automaker to cut output due to a global chip crunch, but it maintained its annual sales and production targets.

According to a Reuters report, Toyota had said the September cuts included 14 factories in Japan and overseas plants, and that the company would reduce its planned global production that month by nearly 360,000 vehicles.

-With agency inputs