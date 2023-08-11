Tottenham Hotspur stops Harry Kane from flying to Germany for his Bayern Munich medical: Reports

Kane was on his way to the Standsed airport in London for his flight to Germany but was reportedly told to return back to his home as Spurs continue to work out a deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Tottenham Hotspur FC has blocked English striker Harry Kane from flying to Germany for his medical tests with Bayern Munich as the North London club is re-negotiating his transfer deal with the German giants, as per reports in the British media. Kane was on his way to the Standsed airport for his flight to Germany but was reportedly told to return back to his home as Spurs continue to work out a deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

On Thursday, it emerged that Munich had reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Kane after a long-drawn transfer saga. With only a year left in his contract at the North London club, Bayern was set to secure Kane for a sum of £86.4 million.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has turned down multiple bids by Bayern to sign the 30-year-old centre forward. He has even resisted interest from Premier League outfits. Earlier this summer, there were reports of Manchester United being interested in Kane. Back in 2021, Manchester City was engaged in a massive tussle until the deadline day to sign the English talisman.

Bayern and Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle for Harry Kane — worth more than €100m package, as @David_Ornstein reported 🚨🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 It's now up to the player. Kane has to make final decision very soon after long negotiations. pic.twitter.com/MXp93YNZih— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Bayern is on the lookout for a sharp striker ever since Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski joined FC Barcelona last season. Kane, with 280 goals in 435 matches for the Spurs, is at the prime of his career and will add significant attacking firepower to their ranks.

Kane has struck 213 goals and 46 assists in 320 appearances in the Premier League. He has won the Golden Boot thrice, i.e. in 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2020/21. The Englishman has been named the Player of the Month on seven different occasions but silverware has continued to elude him at both the club and the international level in his professional career thus far.