Top five LaLiga matches to mark in the diary for 2023-24

There are several fascinating fixtures and derby matches to circle in the calendar, starting in Matchday 1, which will be held on the weekend of August 11th to August 14th.

The 93rd LaLiga season will commence on August 11, 2023, with FC Barcelona looking to defend their league title. There are several fascinating fixtures and derby matches to circle in the calendar, starting in Matchday 1, which will be held on the weekend of August 11th to August 14th.

Here are the top five fixtures to look out for.

FC Barcelona vs Cádiz CF - August 20th

While construction work takes place at the Spotify Camp Nou, FC Barcelona will play their 2023/24 home fixtures at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, located in the beautiful parks of Montjuic. It will be a unique sight to see Barça taking to the field as the home team at a different stadium and the first time they’ll do so will be on Matchday 2 when Cádiz CF comes to town in the middle of August.

Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid - September 24th

With Atlético de Madrid very much a title contender, their head-to-head meetings with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will be blockbuster events this season. Fans only have to wait until Matchday 6 to enjoy the next edition of the Madrid Derby, as Real Madrid will make the short trip to the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano at the end of September, looking to make it back-to-back wins there, after winning 2-1 on their visit last term.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid - October 29th

ElClasico is the biggest match in world football and the next edition of the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid rivalry will come in Matchday 11, on the weekend of October 29th, and it’ll be the first ElClasico held at Montjuïc. Both sides won their home ElClasico in LaLiga Santander last campaign, with Los Blancos overcoming their historic foes 3-1 at the Bernabéu and Barça then winning 2-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou with a last-minute goal from Franck Kessié. This is a match that guarantees drama, so the countdown clock is ticking towards October.

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis - November 12th

Widely considered the most atmospheric derby in Europe, Sevilla FC vs Real Betis is always a joy to watch and even more so in recent years given that both clubs have been fighting for the same objectives. Their first duel of this campaign will take place at Sevilla FC’s Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, where Los Verdiblancos haven’t won since 2018 when they conjured up a spectacular 5-3 away victory. The return game will then be held on Matchday 33 in the final weekend of April.

Also Read: All you need to know about LaLiga Fantasy and the top players to watch out for next season

Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona - May 26th

The LaLiga title race usually goes down to the wire and, if that is the case once again, the Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona match on the final day of the season could be a game of huge importance. Any trip to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán is difficult, but even more so if there is pressure on Barça to take all three points. Elsewhere on the final day, Real Madrid will host Real Betis, while Atlético de Madrid will visit Real Sociedad, so none of the main title favorites will have it easy on Matchday 38.