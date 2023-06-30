Top five LaLiga matches to mark in the diary for 2023-24

There are several fascinating fixtures and derby matches to circle in the calendar, starting in Matchday 1, which will be held on the weekend of August 11th to August 14th.

The 93rd LaLiga season will commence on August 11, 2023, with FC Barcelona looking to defend their league title. There are several fascinating fixtures and derby matches to circle in the calendar, starting in Matchday 1, which will be held on the weekend of August 11th to August 14th.

Here are the top five fixtures to look out for.

FC Barcelona vs Cádiz CF - August 20th

While construction work takes place at the Spotify Camp Nou, FC Barcelona will play their 2023/24 home fixtures at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, located in the beautiful parks of Montjuic. It will be a unique sight to see Barça taking to the field as the home team at a different stadium and the first time they’ll do so will be on Matchday 2 when Cádiz CF comes to town in the middle of August.

Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid - September 24th

With Atlético de Madrid very much a title contender, their head-to-head meetings with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will be blockbuster events this season. Fans only have to wait until Matchday 6 to enjoy the next edition of the Madrid Derby, as Real Madrid will make the short trip to the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano at the end of September, looking to make it back-to-back wins there, after winning 2-1 on their visit last term.