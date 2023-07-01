homesports NewsTop 5 things we learned in the LaLiga last week

Top 5 things we learned in the LaLiga last week

3 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 1, 2023 9:01:46 PM IST (Published)

LaLiga 2023/24: . The league also declared its schedule for the upcoming season with the first set of matches to take place from August 11-14, 2023. Here is a brief overview of the latest happenings in the league. 

Things are happening thick and fast in the Spanish top-flight in the ongoing off-season. From major transfers to contract extensions, teams are working actively to strengthen their squads ahead of a busy campaign ahead. The league also declared its schedule for the upcoming season with the first set of matches to take place from August 11-14, 2023. Here is a brief overview of the latest happenings in the league.

1: The 2023/24 LaLiga schedule is out


On Thursday afternoon, the 2023/24 calendar for Spanish football’s top division was drawn, so we now know the order of each team’s fixtures for the coming season. There are blockbuster matches worth marking in the diary, from Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in Matchday 1 to Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona in Matchday 38.

2: Rafa Benítez is back in LaLiga
RC Celta announced this week that they have an agreement in principle for Rafa Benítez to take over as coach of the club on a three-year contract. Benítez is returning to a competition that he has won on two occasions, as he was in charge of the Valencia CF sides that won LaLiga in 2001/02 and 2003/04.
Also Read: Who is Arnau Martinez? LaLiga's latest star and Golden Boy 2023 nominee at 20
3: Joselu returns to Real Madrid
Spain international and recently crowned Nations League 2023 champion Joselu Mato has returned to Real Madrid, 12 years after he first left his boyhood club. The striker, who spent two seasons at Real Madrid Castilla and made his first team debut under Jose Mourinho in 2011, lands in the capital after a stellar season at RCD Espanyol.

4: Nemanja Gudelj and Sevilla FC have more history to write

One of the most important players at Sevilla FC last season was Nemanja Gudelj, who played more minutes than anyone else. As such, it’s great news for the Andalusian club that the Serbian has penned a contract extension, with his new deal running until 2026. The 31-year-old has already won two Europa League titles at the club and has more history to write at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

5: Víctor Orta is the new Sevilla FC sporting director

Sevilla FC also named a new sorting director this week, as Victor Orta will bring his wealth of experience to the Andalusian club. This is Orta’s second spell at the team, having held the position of technical director between 2006 and 2013. He later worked in England and achieved success with Leeds United, and now returns to his native Spain.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FootballLa Liga

Recommended Articles

View All

India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story

Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life

Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore

Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks

Jun 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read