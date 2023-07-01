Top 5 things we learned in the LaLiga last week

LaLiga 2023/24: . The league also declared its schedule for the upcoming season with the first set of matches to take place from August 11-14, 2023. Here is a brief overview of the latest happenings in the league.

Things are happening thick and fast in the Spanish top-flight in the ongoing off-season. From major transfers to contract extensions, teams are working actively to strengthen their squads ahead of a busy campaign ahead. The league also declared its schedule for the upcoming season with the first set of matches to take place from August 11-14, 2023. Here is a brief overview of the latest happenings in the league.

1: The 2023/24 LaLiga schedule is out

On Thursday afternoon, the 2023/24 calendar for Spanish football’s top division was drawn, so we now know the order of each team’s fixtures for the coming season. There are blockbuster matches worth marking in the diary, from Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in Matchday 1 to Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona in Matchday 38.

2: Rafa Benítez is back in LaLiga

RC Celta announced this week that they have an agreement in principle for Rafa Benítez to take over as coach of the club on a three-year contract. Benítez is returning to a competition that he has won on two occasions, as he was in charge of the Valencia CF sides that won LaLiga in 2001/02 and 2003/04.

3: Joselu returns to Real Madrid

Spain international and recently crowned Nations League 2023 champion Joselu Mato has returned to Real Madrid, 12 years after he first left his boyhood club. The striker, who spent two seasons at Real Madrid Castilla and made his first team debut under Jose Mourinho in 2011, lands in the capital after a stellar season at RCD Espanyol.

4: Nemanja Gudelj and Sevilla FC have more history to write

One of the most important players at Sevilla FC last season was Nemanja Gudelj, who played more minutes than anyone else. As such, it’s great news for the Andalusian club that the Serbian has penned a contract extension, with his new deal running until 2026. The 31-year-old has already won two Europa League titles at the club and has more history to write at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

5: Víctor Orta is the new Sevilla FC sporting director