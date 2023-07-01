Top 5 things we learned in the LaLiga last week

LaLiga 2023/24: . The league also declared its schedule for the upcoming season with the first set of matches to take place from August 11-14, 2023. Here is a brief overview of the latest happenings in the league.
1: The 2023/24 LaLiga schedule is out
On Thursday afternoon, the 2023/24 calendar for Spanish football’s top division was drawn, so we now know the order of each team’s fixtures for the coming season. There are blockbuster matches worth marking in the diary, from Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in Matchday 1 to Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona in Matchday 38.
4: Nemanja Gudelj and Sevilla FC have more history to write
One of the most important players at Sevilla FC last season was Nemanja Gudelj, who played more minutes than anyone else. As such, it’s great news for the Andalusian club that the Serbian has penned a contract extension, with his new deal running until 2026. The 31-year-old has already won two Europa League titles at the club and has more history to write at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.
5: Víctor Orta is the new Sevilla FC sporting director
Sevilla FC also named a new sorting director this week, as Victor Orta will bring his wealth of experience to the Andalusian club. This is Orta’s second spell at the team, having held the position of technical director between 2006 and 2013. He later worked in England and achieved success with Leeds United, and now returns to his native Spain.
