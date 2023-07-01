Top 5 things we learned in the LaLiga last week

3 Min Read
Things are happening thick and fast in the Spanish top-flight in the ongoing off-season. From major transfers to contract extensions, teams are working actively to strengthen their squads ahead of a busy campaign ahead. The league also declared its schedule for the upcoming season with the first set of matches to take place from August 11-14, 2023. Here is a brief overview of the latest happenings in the league.
1: The 2023/24 LaLiga schedule is out
On Thursday afternoon, the 2023/24 calendar for Spanish football’s top division was drawn, so we now know the order of each team’s fixtures for the coming season. There are blockbuster matches worth marking in the diary, from Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in Matchday 1 to Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona in Matchday 38.