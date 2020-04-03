  • SENSEX
Tony Lewis, co-developer of cricket's Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, dies

Updated : April 03, 2020 02:04 PM IST

Lewis graduated in mathematics and statistics from Sheffield University and retired as a lecturer of quantitative research methods from Oxford Brookes University.
Lewis and fellow mathematician Frank Duckworth developed the Duckworth-Lewis method after South Africa's winning target in the 1992 Cricket World Cup semifinal against England was farcically reduced from 22 runs off 13 balls to 21 runs off one ball.
