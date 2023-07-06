Tom Moody questions 'spirit of cricket' as Steve Smith gets booed on his 100th Test

The 2nd Test ended on a sour note for the host, especially after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal and Ben Strokes' phenomenal century. So when the third test began, the English crowd booed the visiting team players.

During the first day of the 3rd Ashes Test match which was also Steve Smith's 100th Test match, the crowd at Headingley started booing the player as soon as he made an entry. The 2nd Test ended on a sour note for the host, especially after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal and Ben Strokes' phenomenal century.

So when the third test began, the English crowd booed the visiting team players. “Booing a player entering the field of play in their 100th test!#SpiritOfCricket. And that’s not a Law, it’s just showing respect for one another," Moody wrote in a tweet.

England won the toss and chose to field first against Australia in the third Ashes test at Headingley. The home side wanted the first crack on a green-tinged pitch in partly cloudy conditions with a chance of scattered showers.

England must win to stay alive in the five-match series. Australia can clinch the series at 2-0 up. Allrounder Mitchell Marsh will play his first test since the last time Australia toured here in 2019. He replaced Cameron Green, who has a hamstring strain but should be fit for the fourth test at Old Trafford.

Fast bowler Scott Boland was in for Josh Hazlewood, whose workload was being managed after playing consecutive tests. Spinner Todd Murphy will make his Ashes debut after four tests in India this year as the replacement for Nathan Lyon, who tore his calf in the 43-run win at Lord's last week.

(With AP inputs)