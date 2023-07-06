Tom Moody questions 'spirit of cricket' as Steve Smith gets booed on his 100th Test

The 2nd Test ended on a sour note for the host, especially after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal and Ben Strokes' phenomenal century. So when the third test began, the English crowd booed the visiting team players.

During the first day of the 3rd Ashes Test match which was also Steve Smith's 100th Test match, the crowd at Headingley started booing the player as soon as he made an entry. The 2nd Test ended on a sour note for the host, especially after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal and Ben Strokes' phenomenal century.

So when the third test began, the English crowd booed the visiting team players. “Booing a player entering the field of play in their 100th test!#SpiritOfCricket. And that’s not a Law, it’s just showing respect for one another," Moody wrote in a tweet.