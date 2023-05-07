Tom Moody hints T20 cricket has moved on Virat Kohli's batting template

Former IPL-winning head coach Tom Moody believes that the impact player rule has made Virat Kohli's style of batting a bit dated in T20 cricket.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody has said that cricket has moved on from Virat Kohli’s batting template especially since the introduction of the Impact Player rule. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) succumbed to a seven-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Saturday evening.

Bangalore had put up 181 on the board in the first innings and Kohli scored a half-century along with southpaw Mahipal Lomror. However, Kohli came under the scanner for his strike rate, as he took 46 deliveries for his knock of 55 runs, which included five boundaries. Lomror, on the other hand, slammed 54 off 29.

The ease with which the home side chased down the target, courtesy English opener Phil Salt’s 87 off 45 deliveries indicated that Bangalore were a touch short of a competitive total on the batting friendly knock. Moody brought up Kohli’s approach for discussion in a talk show following a game when the former Indian skipper went past the 7000-run mark in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.

“It's an interesting one. We will always have this debate because it is the Virat Kohli template. It's the way he bats. His career strike-rate is around 130. His ability to continue to churn out runs is quite extraordinary,” Moody mentioned.

He added, “But did they get as many as they could have? If he took his foot a little off the brake and went with Lomror, and tried to target a boundary an over himself, we will never know. But maybe he also felt that whilst the other end was flying along, his role was to feed that other end. But in my view, particularly with the impact player, the game has really moved on from that style of cricket.”

“That's why we are seeing so many totals go to 200+. There is no such role. We all need to be going here at 150+ without a doubt because we have the comfort of depth,” Moody further explained.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis believed that 185 was a good score but he lamented that dew had taken his spinners out of the equation in the game. The four RCB spinners, namely: Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomoror, Wanindu Hasaranga and Karn Sharma conceded a combined total of 92 runs in their 9.4 overs together as Bangalore faced their fifth defeat of the season on Sunday.