Tom Moody hints T20 cricket has moved on Virat Kohli's batting template

By Tarkesh Jha  May 7, 2023

Former IPL-winning head coach Tom Moody believes that the impact player rule has made Virat Kohli's style of batting a bit dated in T20 cricket.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody has said that cricket has moved on from Virat Kohli’s batting template especially since the introduction of the Impact Player rule. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) succumbed to a seven-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Saturday evening.

Bangalore had put up 181 on the board in the first innings and Kohli scored a half-century along with southpaw Mahipal Lomror. However, Kohli came under the scanner for his strike rate, as he took 46 deliveries for his knock of 55 runs, which included five boundaries. Lomror, on the other hand, slammed 54 off 29.
The ease with which the home side chased down the target, courtesy English opener Phil Salt’s 87 off 45 deliveries indicated that Bangalore were a touch short of a competitive total on the batting friendly knock. Moody brought up Kohli’s approach for discussion in a talk show following a game when the former Indian skipper went past the 7000-run mark in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.
