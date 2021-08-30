Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil wins gold in men's javelin throw F64 event

Sumit Antil on Monday clinched India's second gold in Tokyo Paralympics by winning men's javelin throw F64 event with a world record throw of 68.55m.

Earlier today, Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. The 19-year-old finished with a world record-equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.Tokyo Paralympics 2020 - A look at the athletes who made India proud

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 - A look at the athletes who made India proud