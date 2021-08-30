Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. The 19-year-old finished with a world record-equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She's the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms. The athletes have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia. Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.

Applauding Avani's performance, Modi tweeted, "Phenomenal performance Avani Lekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion for shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated her and said, "Morning starts with the great news of Avni Lakhera winning Gold. Big Congratulations! Another daughter makes India proud."

With inputs from PTI