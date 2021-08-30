Tokyo Paralympics 2020: A look at the athletes who made India proud

Indian athletes are continuing their dream run at the Tokyo Paralympics following the trend set by their comrades in the recently-held summer Olympics. The country has already secured over half a dozen medals and is set to improve its tally. Here's a look at Indian medal winners in the event so far. (Image: AP) Indian athletes are continuing their dream run at the Tokyo Paralympics following the trend set by their comrades in the recently-held summer Olympics. The country has already secured over half a dozen medals and is set to improve its tally. Here's a look at Indian medal winners in the event so far. (Image: AP)

Avani Lekhara | Gold | The 19-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games after she became the champion in the women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the final. (Image: Reuters)

Sumit Antil | Gold | He clinched India's second gold by winning the men's javelin throw F64 event with a world record throw of 68.55m.

Devendra Jhajaria | Silver | Double Paralympic Games gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria won a silver medal in the men's Javelin Throw F46 category in Tokyo. (Image: Instagram)

Bhavinaben Patel | Silver | She became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final. (Image: Instagram)

Nishad Kumar | Silver | The high jumper added another silver to India's tally in men's high jump T47, clearing the bar at 2.06, equalling the Asian record.

Yogesh Kathuniya | Silver | The discus thrower clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event. (Image: Instagram)

Sundar Singh Gurjar | Bronze | Gurjar secured the bronze medal finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final. (Image: IANS)