Tokyo Paralympics 2020: A look at the athletes who made India proud

By Pradeep Suresh | IST (Updated)
Here is a look at Indians who have secured medals in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

A Tokyo 2020 Paralympics banner hangs on the facade of the Tokyo metropolitan government building Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers said last week there is no "Plan B" for the 2020 Games, which open in just over five months and have been jolted by the outbreak of a virus in neighboring China. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Indian athletes are continuing their dream run at the Tokyo Paralympics following the trend set by their comrades in the recently-held summer Olympics. The country has already secured over half a dozen medals and is set to improve its tally. Here's a look at Indian medal winners in the event so far. (Image: AP)
Avani Lekhara | Gold | The 19-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games after she became the champion in the women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the final. (Image: Reuters)
Sumit Antil | Gold | He clinched India's second gold by winning the men's javelin throw F64 event with a world record throw of 68.55m.
Devendra Jhajaria | Silver |  Double Paralympic Games gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria won a silver medal in the men's Javelin Throw F46 category in Tokyo. (Image: Instagram)
Bhavinaben Patel | Silver | She became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final. (Image: Instagram)
Nishad Kumar | Silver | The high jumper added another silver to India's tally in men's high jump T47, clearing the bar at 2.06, equalling the Asian record.
Yogesh Kathuniya | Silver | The discus thrower clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event. (Image: Instagram)
Sundar Singh Gurjar | Bronze |  Gurjar secured the bronze medal finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final. (Image: IANS)
Vinod Kumar | Bronze |  Kumar won a bronze medal in the men's Discus throw F52 with an Asian record throw of 19.91 metres. (Image: Instagram)
