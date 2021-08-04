Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses men's freestyle 86 kg semifinals

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Deepak Punia defated China's Zushen Lin to enter the semi-finals.

Deepak Punia lost the men's freestyle 86 kg semifinals to American David Morris Taylor. He will fight for bronze now.
In the quarterfinal, Punia opened up a 3-1 lead against China's Zushen Lin, who effected a takedown to make it 3-3 and head-on criteria. The referee awarded two points to Deepak for a throw but the Chinese won the challenge. With just 10 seconds to go and Chinese ahead on criteria, Deepak managed to get under Lin and with his strong grip pulled both of Lin's legs in the air and threw him for a two-pointer to clinch the contest.
Punia defeated Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist, to enter quarter-finals. The Nigerian had the power but Deepak was technically sound and won comfortably.
In the 57kg category, Ravi Dahiya entered finals after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semifinal. The fourth-seeded Dahiya outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).
