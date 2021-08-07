Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia bags bronze in men's freestyle 65 kg category

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged the bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65 Kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 7. He defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match.

Punia came up with a tactical bout as he took an early lead in the first period and capitalised with counterattacks when his Kazakh rival, a two-time medallist at the World Championships, went on the attack.

The wrestler's bronze medal took India's tally in the Tokyo Olympics to six medals -- two silver and four bronze. India thus tied for its best medal haul in the Olympics at 2012 London when they won two silver and four bronze.

Soon after his win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Punia.”Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy,” Modi wrote on the microblogging site.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings to the wrestler. “A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state government will give Rs 2.5 crores, a government job, and a plot of land at 50 percent concession to wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics . "An indoor stadium will be constructed in his native village Khudan in Jhajjar," he added.

Punia had lost the semifinals in the men's freestyle 65kg last-four bout to three-time world champion Haji Aliev on August 6. Bajrang's family, friends, and well-wishers, who had turned up in numbers in Haryana’s Sonipat to catch the action on TV, had exuded optimism that he would win a bronze medal at the Games.

Speaking to the media, the wrestler’s father Balwan Singh said, "Bajrang told us that he will give his best to bring an Olympic medal."

(With agency inputs)