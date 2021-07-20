Tokyo Olympics: Touted Bolt's successor to a 12-year old skateboarder; young stars who will be keenly watched

Tokyo Olympics has been in the news for the wrong reasons many a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the games this time will surely throw up new household names as stars will be born because of new events being introduced as well as some big names like Michel Phelps are Usain Bolt retiring. Here is a look at some young athletes who will be keenly watched: Tokyo Olympics has been in the news for the wrong reasons many a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the games this time will surely throw up new household names as stars will be born because of new events being introduced as well as some big names like Michel Phelps are Usain Bolt retiring. Here is a look at some young athletes who will be keenly watched:

Stephanie Gilmore: The Australian surfer may be a legend in her field. But this will be her first chance to win an Olympic medal. (Image: Instagram) Stephanie Gilmore: The Australian surfer may be a legend in her field. But this will be her first chance to win an Olympic medal. (Image: Instagram)

Sky Brown: At just 12, she is the youngest person to represent Britain in the Olympics. Already a social media sensation, she is hoping nothing less than a gold in skateboarding. (Image: Instagram) Sky Brown: At just 12, she is the youngest person to represent Britain in the Olympics. Already a social media sensation, she is hoping nothing less than a gold in skateboarding. (Image: Instagram)

Noah Lyles: With Usain Bolt out of the picture question has been raised who will be the next speed machine. For many, the answer lies in this American who is looking to win 100m, 200m, and 4x100m titles. (Image: Instagram) Noah Lyles: With Usain Bolt out of the picture question has been raised who will be the next speed machine. For many, the answer lies in this American who is looking to win 100m, 200m, and 4x100m titles. (Image: Instagram)

Naomi Osaka: there is not much left to prove for the Japanese superstar, but she will be rearing to win the Olympic gold in front of her home crowd. (Image: Reuters) Naomi Osaka: there is not much left to prove for the Japanese superstar, but she will be rearing to win the Olympic gold in front of her home crowd. (Image: Reuters)