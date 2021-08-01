Home

    Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal defeating China's BJ He

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    PV Sindhu is only the fourth female player in Olympics to win consecutive medals in badminton singles.

    Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has won bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics defeating China's BJ He. On Saturday, Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei by 18-21, 12-21 in women's singles semi-final. PV Sindhu is only the fourth female player in Olympics to win consecutive medals in badminton singles.
    Sindhu couldn’t counter Tai Tzu’s deception with her aggressive game. This was Sindhu’s 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.
    On Friday, Sindhu, seeded sixth, had beaten Japanese world no.5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.
