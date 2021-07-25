Olympics: Boxer Mary Kom storms into round of 16; Manika Batra advances in TT women's singles

Boxer Mary Kom on Sunday advanced to the round of 16 in the women's flyweight category in Tokyo Olympics.

Kom defeats Miguelina Hernandez Garcia of Dominican Republic in the opening round (48-51kg category).

She is the recipient of the Arjuna award, the Khel Ratna, the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Vibhushan. She is also a Member of Parliament and above all a wife, and a mother of four. She is an Olympic medallist and a 6 time World champion.

Also, Indian table tennis player Manika Batra wins against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska 4-3 in the second round of the women's singles in the sporting event.

The Olympics games, which are being held in the Japanese capital Tokyo, are being conducted under COVID restrictions.