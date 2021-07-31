Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur ranks second in discus throw qualification, advances to final

India's discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for the finals after finishing second in the women's discus throw qualification event at Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old Kaur, competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round, the other being American Valarie Allman (66.42m).

The final will be held on August 2. The Indian ended ahead of defending gold-medallist Sandra Perkovic (63.75m) of Croatia and reigning world champion Yaime Perez (63.18) of Cuba. Perkovic qualified at third and Perez at seventh.

But veteran Seema Punia made an exit after finishing sixth in qualification A and 16th overall with a below-par best throw of 60.57m. Kaur began with a 60.29m effort and then improved it to 63.97m before her third throw of 64m.

Every competitor gets three throws.

Those who touch 64m or at least 12 best performers in the two qualifying rounds advance to the final. The Punjab athlete has been in impressive form this year as she breached the 65m mark twice recently.

She threw 65.06m during the Federation Cup in March to break the national record and become the first Indian to breach the 65m mark. Then in June, she bettered her own national record with a throw of 66.59m during the Indian Grand Prix-4 to sit at world number six.

-With PTI inputs