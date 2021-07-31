Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur ranks second in discus throw qualification, advances to final

    Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur ranks second in discus throw qualification, advances to final

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    India's discuss thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for the finals after finishing second in the women's discuss throw qualification event at Tokyo Olympics.

    Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur ranks second in discus throw qualification, advances to final
    India's discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for the finals after finishing second in the women's discus throw qualification event at Tokyo Olympics.
    The 25-year-old Kaur, competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round, the other being American Valarie Allman (66.42m).
    The final will be held on August 2. The Indian ended ahead of defending gold-medallist Sandra Perkovic (63.75m) of Croatia and reigning world champion Yaime Perez (63.18) of Cuba. Perkovic qualified at third and Perez at seventh.
    But veteran Seema Punia made an exit after finishing sixth in qualification A and 16th overall with a below-par best throw of 60.57m. Kaur began with a 60.29m effort and then improved it to 63.97m before her third throw of 64m.
    Every competitor gets three throws.
    Those who touch 64m or at least 12 best performers in the two qualifying rounds advance to the final. The Punjab athlete has been in impressive form this year as she breached the 65m mark twice recently.
    She threw 65.06m during the Federation Cup in March to break the national record and become the first Indian to breach the 65m mark. Then in June, she bettered her own national record with a throw of 66.59m during the Indian Grand Prix-4 to sit at world number six.
    -With PTI inputs
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma773.95 70.95 10.09
    Tech Mahindra1,209.55 81.75 7.25
    Cipla920.05 36.95 4.18
    Shree Cements28,265.75 626.80 2.27
    Adani Ports674.50 14.85 2.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma774.00 70.75 10.06
    Tech Mahindra1,209.45 81.70 7.24
    Power Grid Corp171.05 3.65 2.18
    Bajaj Auto3,831.05 68.25 1.81
    HCL Tech1,025.45 17.85 1.77
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco444.80 -13.30 -2.90
    Bajaj Finance6,228.10 -172.00 -2.69
    SBI Life Insura1,098.60 -30.25 -2.68
    Bajaj Finserv14,222.20 -376.85 -2.58
    SBI431.80 -9.75 -2.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,228.90 -165.40 -2.59
    Bajaj Finserv14,221.30 -369.15 -2.53
    SBI431.70 -10.05 -2.28
    Tata Steel1,433.75 -25.25 -1.73
    Titan Company1,714.50 -25.60 -1.47

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41000.12500.17
    Euro-Rupee88.1640-0.0840-0.10
    Pound-Rupee103.3800-0.2730-0.26
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6779-0.0005-0.07
    View More