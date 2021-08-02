Home

    • Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in women's discus throw final, misses podium finish

    Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in women's discus throw final, misses podium finish

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in women's discus throw final, misses podium finish
    India’s Kamalpreet Kaur on Monday finished sixth in the women's discus throw final and with this, she missed the podium.
    Her best attempt was 63.70. She started well in the final game as she threw 61.62 in her first attempt.
    However, she had a foul in the second attempt before rain halted the play and also had another foul in her fourth throw. She managed only 61.37 in her fifth attempt.
