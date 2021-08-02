Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in women's discus throw final, misses podium finish

India’s Kamalpreet Kaur on Monday finished sixth in the women's discus throw final and with this, she missed the podium.

Her best attempt was 63.70. She started well in the final game as she threw 61.62 in her first attempt.

#TokyoOlympics: Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in the women's discus throw final, misses podium finish pic.twitter.com/tMiMOjEbAq — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

However, she had a foul in the second attempt before rain halted the play and also had another foul in her fourth throw. She managed only 61.37 in her fifth attempt.