Tokyo Olympics | India's Aditi Ashok misses medal, finishes 4th in Golf

India's 23-year-old golfer, Aditi Ashok finished fourth in the final round of women's Golf on Saturday despite being a strong contender for a medal. After a brilliant performance, she narrowly missed a medal after carding 3-under 68 in the final round. This could have been a historic win for India.

In the final round, she fired five birdies -- on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes -- against two bogeys on the 9th and 11th.

Nelly Korda of the United States won the gold medal with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport.

The final round of the women's golf tournament resumed Saturday after a passing thunderstorm. The Game started with American Golfer Nelly Korda (world's number one) leading on 17-under par.

She was one step ahead of Mone Inami of Japan. India's Aditi Ashok and Lydia Ko of New Zealand tied for third a stroke further back.

Ko and Inami will continue their playoff for silver and bronze medals at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Overnight leader by three strokes, Korda gave up a share of the lead to Japan's fast-finishing Inami on the 17th. But the home favourite bogeyed 18, giving the American a precious one-stroke buffer as she shot towards the final green.

While it was heartbreaking to see Aditi's end of the campaign, but her performance was a major improvement considering she finished at 41st in the 2016 edition when golf made a comeback to the Olympics.

