Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • Tokyo Olympics: Indian women create history, defeat favourites Australia to reach hockey semis

    Tokyo Olympics: Indian women create history, defeat favourites Australia to reach hockey semis

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Earlier, the Indian men's hockey team had created history by entering semis after 49 years.

    Tokyo Olympics: Indian women create history, defeat favourites Australia to reach hockey semis
    The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals. The Indian side won the quarterfinals by beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal.
    The historic win by the Indians women came a day after their male counterparts entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap.
    In a match were the odds were totally against India as they took on  world number 2 Australia who was unbeaten in the tournament.
    But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos.
    Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians.
    India's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams.
    In that edition of the Games, women's hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.
    The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday.
    -with agency inputs
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    India adds 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, fatalities at 422; 17 states, UTs report rise in active cases

    Next Article

    Over 24,000 children died by suicide from 2017 to 2019: NCRB data

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Axis Bank724.10 15.20 2.14
    Adani Ports689.20 14.70 2.18
    Grasim1,582.55 31.20 2.01
    Reliance2,073.20 37.90 1.86
    IOC105.00 1.85 1.79
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Axis Bank724.10 15.10 2.13
    Reliance2,073.25 37.85 1.86
    Titan Company1,741.50 27.00 1.57
    IndusInd Bank995.65 14.65 1.49
    Maruti Suzuki7,051.00 72.30 1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL793.00 -15.55 -1.92
    Tata Steel1,419.50 -14.80 -1.03
    Power Grid Corp170.45 -0.70 -0.41
    Tech Mahindra1,205.00 -4.55 -0.38
    HDFC2,432.05 -9.10 -0.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,419.45 -14.30 -1.00
    Tech Mahindra1,205.40 -4.05 -0.33
    Power Grid Corp170.50 -0.55 -0.32
    HDFC2,432.95 -7.80 -0.32
    Bajaj Finserv14,203.80 -17.50 -0.12

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4050-0.0050-0.01
    Euro-Rupee88.31600.12300.14
    Pound-Rupee103.45700.17300.17
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6783-0.0004-0.05
    View More