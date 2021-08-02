Tokyo Olympics: Indian women create history, defeat favourites Australia to reach hockey semis

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals. The Indian side won the quarterfinals by beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal.

The historic win by the Indians women came a day after their male counterparts entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap.

In a match were the odds were totally against India as they took on world number 2 Australia who was unbeaten in the tournament.

But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians.

India's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams.

In that edition of the Games, women's hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.

The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday.

