Tokyo Olympics: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bags sliver, PM Modi says ‘couldn’t have asked for happier start’

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021
So proud of @mirabai_chanu for clinching the silver medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting category at the #OlympicGames.Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/C6d4twJLWk— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021
#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021