Tokyo Olympics: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bags sliver, PM Modi says ‘couldn’t have asked for happier start’

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category to open the country's account at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on July 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Chanu. “Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @ mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance . Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished “heartiest congratulations” to the weightlifter for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020

“So proud of @mirabai_chanu for clinching the silver medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting category at the #OlympicGames. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

Apart from posts on the official handles of political leaders, Twitter is flooded with congratulatory messages for Chanu.

The lone Indian weightlifter to qualify for the Tokyo Games, Chanu successfully made amends for the disappointing show at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she had failed to record a legal lift in any of her three attempts in clean and jerk and thus could not get an overall total in women's 48kg.