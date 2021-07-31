Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • Tokyo Olympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu-ying; to fight for bronze tomorrow

    Tokyo Olympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu-ying; to fight for bronze tomorrow

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, will be competing against China’s He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

    Tokyo Olympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu-ying; to fight for bronze tomorrow
    Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has lost to Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei by 18-21, 12-21 in women's singles semi-final at Tokyo Olympics.
    She will be playing for bronze tomorrow.
    The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, will be competing against China’s He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.
    One of the most consistent players, who claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn’t counter Tai Tzu’s deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 here. This is Sindhu’s 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.
    On Friday, Sindhu, seeded sixth, had beaten Japanese world no.5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. Earlier, men’s singles player B Sai Praneeth and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had failed to qualify for the knockout stage.
    -With PTI inputs
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Kamalpreet Kaur profile: Here's a glance into the life of India's latest discus throw sensation

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma773.95 70.95 10.09
    Tech Mahindra1,209.55 81.75 7.25
    Cipla920.05 36.95 4.18
    Shree Cements28,265.75 626.80 2.27
    Adani Ports674.50 14.85 2.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma774.00 70.75 10.06
    Tech Mahindra1,209.45 81.70 7.24
    Power Grid Corp171.05 3.65 2.18
    Bajaj Auto3,831.05 68.25 1.81
    HCL Tech1,025.45 17.85 1.77
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco444.80 -13.30 -2.90
    Bajaj Finance6,228.10 -172.00 -2.69
    SBI Life Insura1,098.60 -30.25 -2.68
    Bajaj Finserv14,222.20 -376.85 -2.58
    SBI431.80 -9.75 -2.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,228.90 -165.40 -2.59
    Bajaj Finserv14,221.30 -369.15 -2.53
    SBI431.70 -10.05 -2.28
    Tata Steel1,433.75 -25.25 -1.73
    Titan Company1,714.50 -25.60 -1.47

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41000.12500.17
    Euro-Rupee88.1640-0.0840-0.10
    Pound-Rupee103.3800-0.2730-0.26
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6779-0.0005-0.07
    View More