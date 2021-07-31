Tokyo Olympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu-ying; to fight for bronze tomorrow

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has lost to Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei by 18-21, 12-21 in women's singles semi-final at Tokyo Olympics.

She will be playing for bronze tomorrow.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, will be competing against China’s He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

One of the most consistent players, who claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn’t counter Tai Tzu’s deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 here. This is Sindhu’s 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

On Friday, Sindhu, seeded sixth, had beaten Japanese world no.5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. Earlier, men’s singles player B Sai Praneeth and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

-With PTI inputs