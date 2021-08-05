Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team beats Germany to win bronze

Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it secured an Olympic medal after a gap of 41 years. (Image: Kiran Rijju, Twitter) Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it secured an Olympic medal after a gap of 41 years. (Image: Kiran Rijju, Twitter)

The Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics after defeating Rio Games bronze-winner Germany by 5-4 in the third-fourth place play-off match on Thursday. Pictured here: Germany's Timur Oruz, centre, reacts after scoring on India during the men's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. (Image: PTI) The Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics after defeating Rio Games bronze-winner Germany by 5-4 in the third-fourth place play-off match on Thursday. Pictured here: Germany's Timur Oruz, centre, reacts after scoring on India during the men's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. (Image: PTI)

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal-getters for India. Pictured here: India's Rupinder Pal Singh (3) hugs goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran as Germany's Lukas Windfeder (4) reacts after India won their men's field hockey bronze medal match 5-4 at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo) Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal-getters for India. Pictured here: India's Rupinder Pal Singh (3) hugs goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran as Germany's Lukas Windfeder (4) reacts after India won their men's field hockey bronze medal match 5-4 at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo)

Germany's goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th). Pictured here: India's Nilakanta Sharma (18) and Sumit (17) celebrate as Germany's Lukas Windfeder, right, reacts after India won their men's field hockey bronze medal match 5-4. (AP Photo) Germany's goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th). Pictured here: India's Nilakanta Sharma (18) and Sumit (17) celebrate as Germany's Lukas Windfeder, right, reacts after India won their men's field hockey bronze medal match 5-4. (AP Photo)

India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (AP Photo) India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (AP Photo)

Germany is the most successful hockey nation in the Olympics after India with four gold medals. Pictured here: India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on. (AP Photo) Germany is the most successful hockey nation in the Olympics after India with four gold medals. Pictured here: India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on. (AP Photo)

It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games. Pictured here: India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, centre, celebrates after making a save as Germany's Benedikt Furk, second from left, looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (AP Photo) It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games. Pictured here: India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, centre, celebrates after making a save as Germany's Benedikt Furk, second from left, looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (AP Photo)

Germany took an early lead in the goal-rich match through a second-minute goal by Timur Oruz, and posed a threat to eight-time Olympic hockey champions India in the first quarter. Pictured here: India's Vivek Sagar Prasad, bottom, and Germany's Tobias Constantin Hauke compete for possession. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo) Germany took an early lead in the goal-rich match through a second-minute goal by Timur Oruz, and posed a threat to eight-time Olympicchampions India in the first quarter. Pictured here: India's Vivek Sagar Prasad, bottom, and Germany's Tobias Constantin Hauke compete for possession. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo)

After Simranjeet Singh equalised with a backhand shot for India, Germany kept their cool, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 lead in the second quarter. Pictured here: India's Mandeep Singh (11) defends against Germany during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo) After Simranjeet Singh equalised with a backhand shot for India, Germany kept their cool, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 lead in the second quarter. Pictured here: India's Mandeep Singh (11) defends against Germany during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo)

But India pulled level late in that quarter thanks to goals by Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, making it 3-3 at the halftime break. Pictured here: India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, right, makes a save against Germany's Tobias Constantin Hauke (13) and Timm Alexander Herzbruch (12) during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo) But India pulled level late in that quarter thanks to goals by Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, making it 3-3 at the halftime break. Pictured here: India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, right, makes a save against Germany's Tobias Constantin Hauke (13) and Timm Alexander Herzbruch (12) during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo)

India then took a 5-3 lead after Rupinder Pal Singh notched in a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scored his second of the match not long into the second half. Pictured here: Germany's Lukas Windfeder (4) reacts after India defeated Germany 5-4. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo) India then took a 5-3 lead after Rupinder Pal Singh notched in a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scored his second of the match not long into the second half. Pictured here: Germany's Lukas Windfeder (4) reacts after India defeated Germany 5-4. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo)

Germany came back a goal but was unable to force the equaliser, even after taking out its goalie to bring in an extra field player late in the game . Pictured here: India's Hardik Singh (8) reacts after scoring on Germany during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo) Germany came back a goal but was unable to force the equaliser, even after taking out its goalie to bring in an extra field player late in the. Pictured here: India's Hardik Singh (8) reacts after scoring on Germany during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Text: Reuters/ Image: AP Photo)

India's Harmanpreet Singh of celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Germany. (Image: Reuters) India's Harmanpreet Singh of celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Germany. (Image: Reuters)

Indian team players Harmanpreet Singh and Vivek Prasad celebrate winning their match for bronze. (Image: Reuters) Indian team players Harmanpreet Singh and Vivek Prasad celebrate winning their match for bronze. (Image: Reuters)

India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (16) gestures toward a camera while sitting on the goal after India defeated Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (AP Photo/John Locher) India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (16) gestures toward a camera while sitting on the goal after India defeated Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (AP Photo/John Locher)